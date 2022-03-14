Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN opened at $87.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $90,879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

