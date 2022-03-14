u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) PT Raised to CHF 75

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UBLXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

u-blox stock remained flat at $$67.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. u-blox has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

