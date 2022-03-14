U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.15 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

