U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.15 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
U.S. Well Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.
