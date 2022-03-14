Ubex Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $624,872.28 and $191,860.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00223634 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

