UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 173,379 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 173,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

BSAC opened at $20.57 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.