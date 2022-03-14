UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,305 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

HLI stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

