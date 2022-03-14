UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Select Medical worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 205,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Select Medical by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

