UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BVN stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.