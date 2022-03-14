UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,968 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Semtech worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 786.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.64. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $2,054,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

