UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

