UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.50% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 1.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,294.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

