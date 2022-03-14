UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of CI Financial worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIXX opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

