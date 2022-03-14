UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Workiva worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.