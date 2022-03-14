UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 485.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 186.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 844,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 550,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of AR opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

