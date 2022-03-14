UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Bioventus worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bioventus by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bioventus by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

BVS opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Bioventus Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.