UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,614,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $799,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

