UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TEGNA worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TEGNA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TEGNA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TEGNA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.