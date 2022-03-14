UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,837 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Univar Solutions worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 31.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 215.3% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

