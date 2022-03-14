UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 48,812 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,812 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Murphy USA worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $175.30 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

