UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,061 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 101.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $4,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

APPS stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.