UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Coty worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.