UBS Group AG Acquires 4,196 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC opened at $72.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

