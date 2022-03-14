UBS Group AG Acquires 5,847 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aramark by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Aramark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.52 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.