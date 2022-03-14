UBS Group AG Acquires 73,447 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

