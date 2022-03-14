UBS Group AG Acquires 74,100 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of OMFL opened at $44.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.