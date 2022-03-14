UBS Group AG Boosts Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of New Mountain Finance worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after buying an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

