UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 1,751.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,480 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 256,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Peabody Energy worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 450,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,721 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,159 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

