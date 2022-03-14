UBS Group AG Buys 2,355 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

