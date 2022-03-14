UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

