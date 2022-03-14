UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 155.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.