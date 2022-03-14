UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Schneider National worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,570,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

