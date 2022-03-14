UBS Group AG Decreases Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 90,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $5,228,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.12 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

