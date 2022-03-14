UBS Group AG Grows Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.