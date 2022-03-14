UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITC stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

