UBS Group AG Has $3.98 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of GDDY opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

