UBS Group AG Has $4.12 Million Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $31.32 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

