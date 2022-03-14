UBS Group AG Purchases 87,906 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

