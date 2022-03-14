UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Marqeta by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marqeta by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,037,000 after acquiring an additional 284,289 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

MQ opened at $10.01 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

