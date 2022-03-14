UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,217.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

