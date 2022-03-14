UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,388,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,404,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

