UBS Group AG Sells 44,123 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA opened at $57.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

