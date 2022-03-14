UBS Group AG Takes $3.94 Million Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.01% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $12.44 on Monday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
