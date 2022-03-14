UBS Group AG Trims Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $19.21 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

