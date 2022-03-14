UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($37.23) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.13) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.42) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.75) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.66) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.85) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.21 ($36.36).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €23.96 ($26.23). 1,324,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.97. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($29.32) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($36.10).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.