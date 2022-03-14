UBS Group Cuts Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target to CHF 46

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

