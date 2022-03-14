UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 1,338,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 867.3 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.