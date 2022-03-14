UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

UFPI stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $646,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

