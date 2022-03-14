UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UFP Technologies.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFPT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.65. 42,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,772. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

