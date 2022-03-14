UGAS Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $369,792.87 and $143,125.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

