Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.98

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 14679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.
In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.