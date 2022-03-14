Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.98

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 14679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

